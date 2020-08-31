By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum was impressed with IBF #6, WBO #9, WBC #12 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) who stopped former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-3-1, 13 KOs) in eight rounds and predicts Tszyu should have a world title challenge in next 12 months.

“He looks terrific, he looks like he’s the real goods,” Arum told The Age. “It’s like race horses. Sometimes you can tell the colt is going to be good because the sire was good. It was on ESPN+, the streaming service of ESPN, which now has 11 million subscribers. He looked really good.

“I talked to Matt, his manager and promoter, and he said he wanted him to fight again before the end of the year in Australia and then he would bring him over to the United States.”

“There’s no mistaking the resemblance,” Arum added. “Kostya Tszyu was a tremendous fighter. You can’t make comparisons. Kostya was fighting at a much lower weight. I hate to make comparisons between fighters in different eras, no less the father and the son.

“[A world title is possible], but let’s not jump. He’s still a baby and needs a little bit more schooling. But I would think he’s about a year away. Probably by the end of next year he will be in a position to compete for a world title with a real good chance to win.”