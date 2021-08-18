The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee sent a communication to the team of the super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa to inform them that his WBA super bantamweight title will be vacated once he steps into the ring on September 18 in a unification fight against Stephan Fulton at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Due to WBO restrictions, Figueroa’s WBA title cannot be at stake during that fight. According to WBA Rule C-10 10 “unsanctioned fights”, a WBA champion or an officially recognized contender who participates in a fight without the approval or sanction of the Championships Committee, may lose his title or recognized status.

As a result, Figueroa’s super bantamweight title will be vacant as of September 18.