WBO #9, WBC #10, IBF #11 light heavyweight Callum Johnson (19-1, 14 KOs) makes his return to the ring on the undercard of Sunny Edwards’ first defense of his IBF world flyweight title at the Copper Box Arena September 11, live on BT Sport. Johnson will face Serbian Marko Nikolic (27-1, 12 KOs).

Edwards goes in against mandatory challenger Jayson Mama from the Philippines following his epic seizing of the title from former long-standing champion Moruti Mthalane back in April.