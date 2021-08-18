Popular super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (25-1, 21 KOs) will fight in the main event at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on September 4. Seldin is set to defend his NABA title against TBA. Seldin is 4-0, 4 KOs since suffering his only loss against Yves Ulysse Jr in Decemember 2017.

On the undercard, super lightweight Alex “El Toro” Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) will see action. “Rockin’ Fights” 39 is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.