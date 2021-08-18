Joshua Franco was informed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee that he is the next mandatory challenger for the WBA super flyweight super championship. The letter signed by Carlos Chavez, Chairman of the WBA Championships Committee, informs the 115lb champion that he must fight the winner of the Juan Francisco Estrada and challenger Roman Gonzalez for the super flyweight championship, which will take place in the next few months.

Franco defended his belt last Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Andrew Moloney. The San Antonio fighter has proven to be among boxing’s elite and will now take another step forward when he faces the Estrada-Gonzalez winner.

Communication about the decision was formally sent to his team this Tuesday, August 17, 2021.