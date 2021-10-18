October 18, 2021
Boxing News

Fight Week: Herring-Stevenson, bridgerweights

Two notable world title fights this week.

On Friday night, the first over WBC bridgerweight world title clash will take place as Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) meets undefeated Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs) at the Montreal Olympia. The weight limit is 224 lbs. ESPN+ will air the fight.

On Saturday night is the grudge match between WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) and undefeated former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. ESPN/ESPN+ will deliver the action.

Canelo-Plant PPV undercard announced
Babic-Molina on Whyte-Wallin undercard

