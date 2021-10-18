October 18, 2021
Boxing News

Canelo-Plant PPV undercard announced

The three PPV undercard bouts have been announced for the undisputed super middleweight clash between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant battling on November 6 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

All three are ten-rounders.

  • Two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) will square off against “Madman” Marcos Hernández (15-4-2, 3 KOs) in the co-main event.
  • Unbeaten former super bantamweight world champion Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) returns to action against Leonardo Báez (21-4, 12 KOs).
  • Kicking off the pay-per-view will be super lightweights Elvis Rodríguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) and Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs).
Fight Week: Herring-Stevenson, bridgerweights

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>