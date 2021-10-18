The three PPV undercard bouts have been announced for the undisputed super middleweight clash between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb “Sweethands” Plant battling on November 6 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
All three are ten-rounders.
- Two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (33-2-2, 24 KOs) will square off against “Madman” Marcos Hernández (15-4-2, 3 KOs) in the co-main event.
- Unbeaten former super bantamweight world champion Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs) returns to action against Leonardo Báez (21-4, 12 KOs).
- Kicking off the pay-per-view will be super lightweights Elvis Rodríguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) and Juan Pablo Romero (14-0, 9 KOs).