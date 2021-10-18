October 18, 2021
Boxing News

Top Rank inks 17-year-old

17-year-old lightweight Abdullah Mason has signed a professional contract with Top Rank and will turn pro in a four-rounder on ESPN+ November 5 on the Mikaela Mayer-Maiva Hamadouche undercard at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“Abdullah Mason is one of the most electrifying young fighters I’ve ever seen, a 17-year-old who is ready to be a sensational professional,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He’s held his own in sparring against the best pros in the world, and everybody I’ve spoken to raves about his talent and work ethic. It takes a special type of kid to turn pro this young, and I have no doubt he’ll live up to the billing.”

Mason, who recently relocated to Las Vegas with his family, has sparred the likes of Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, and Darwin Price. He is trained by his father Valiant Mason, managed by James Prince, and co-promoted by Antonio Leonard Promotions.

Mason also has four brothers who are boxers: Amir, 24, Adel, 22, Abdurrahman, 19, and Ibrahim, 15.

