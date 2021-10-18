Unbeaten heavyweight Alen “The Savage” Babic (8-0, 8 KOs) will battle former world title challenger Eric “Drummer Boy” Molina (28-7, 20 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round contest on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s huge showdown with Otto Wallin at The O2 in London on October 30, live worldwide on DAZN.

“The Savage calls upon his army once again,” said Babic. “The stage is The O2 Arena, the opponent is Eric Molina. The Savage is coming home. Pain is on the menu that night, let us embrace it. I don’t want a normal fight, I want a painful one. Eric Molina – I hope you are ready because it is going to be a painful fight. Happy Halloween, Eric.”

“The Heavyweight division is on fire,” said Molina. “These are the explosive fights that people want to see. I plan to use my size and experience to my advantage. This is a very very dangerous fight for Babic.”