WBO #11, IBF#11 heavyweight Demsey “Tower of Terror” McKean (19-0, 12 KOs), who is a southpaw, spoke to Fightnews.com® from Dillian Whyte camp in Vilamoura, Portugal about sparring with Whyte and previously with Anthony Joshua. McKean also mentions his Irish heritage, and once being considered for a WBC heavyweight title shot against Tyson Fury.

DILLIAN WHYTE CAMP IN PORTUGAL

“We have got another sparring session with Dillian Whyte tomorrow night (Monday), also Wednesday, and on Thursday morning I fly out to London. Two more spars and then we are done. Dillian is a tough bloke that’s for sure but they are good competitive rounds. It’s done massive wonders for myself so I am cherishing every moment. They’re good tough rounds and I am not out of my league that’s for sure.

“Dillian is about 115kg (253 lbs) and 6’4” and I am 111kg (244lbs) and 6’6”. There were four sparring partners with some coming and going. One of the amateur heavyweights is in the world championships and he has just left. There are only two at the moment. I have access to a trainer holding pads and a strength and conditioning coach, also physio. Every morning and afternoon. When I get back to London I will be trained by Tony Sims. (McKean is trained by Steven Ng in Australia )

“I am with a good team in Portugal – they make you feel welcome, that’s for sure. Dillian Whyte is in great shape. It’s going to be a great fight with Otto Wallin man. It’s the first southpaw Dillian has boxed, he was saying, so it’s a good challenge for him. He is fit and strong and has a good chin. I have been picking everyone’s brains while I am here.

IN ANTHONY JOSHUA CAMP

“I spent three weeks in camp with AJ leading up to his fight with Usyk. They have messaged me to be in their camp for the rematch. That will all depend if I have any fights coming up. I didn’t come to the UK to be a sparring partner. I am chasing my own dreams here. We will have to see what happens. (Joshua was recently complimentary when talking about McKean to the media describing him a “phenomenal heavyweight and a blessing to spar”)

IMPROVING WHILE IN ENGLAND

“Sparring with Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua has made me a much-improved boxer and it’s good to know where I stand and it’s only a matter of time when I will be on the big stage. We will be fighting before the end of the year. It will be locked in soon

FUTURE OPPONENTS

“Dave Allen, Hughie Fury, Fabio Wardley could be potential opponents in due time. I am not sure what (Matchroom) has in store for me but I know they do have some plans. They want to promote me and it will not be for one fight only. I am not too sure the route we will be taking. There are a couple of cards we will be talking about when I could be fighting. Hopefully, we will have that finalized soon with the opponent’s name. I am looking forward to it.

McKEAN PROUD OF IRISH HERITAGE

“We have got Irish heritage of which I am proud, on my father’s side. My great grandfather was Irish and a bare-knuckle boxer. He also played football Rugby League – for the Parramatta Eels back in the day. It was a fighting Irish family. His name was Fred McKean. He lived in the Sydney area in 1947. I am proud to be Australian and also of my Irish heritage

TYSON FURY WBC CHALLENGE

“Tyson Fury also has an Irish background and before the third Deontay Wilder fight was locked in I was being considered along with another opponent, Agit Kabayel, as a potential challenger for Tyson Fury. Wilder had decided to fight a third time with Fury, so that didn’t happen. I would welcome a fight with Tyson Fury if that opportunity ever happens. We came close to getting that fight.

AGIT KABAYEL AND FILIP HRGOVIC

“I will be happy to fight anyone (Matchroom) puts in front of me. There are some good matchups. Agit Kabayel would be a good fight. I don’t think he fights too much out of Germany. Matchroom has some good heavyweights. Filip Hrgovic is another good fight that nearly got made in the past in an IBF elimination bout.

WBA#8 MARK DEMORI

“Australian heavyweight Mark De Mori is now rated WBA#8. I don’t know how he jumped up in the ratings so fast. With his rating, he would make a good opponent. He is based in Europe.

BEST OPPONENT

“Jonathan Rice was my biggest win but not my best performance. It was a good learning fight. It was a good finish to a pretty tough final two rounds. He was a big tough American and we got the stoppage. Rice has since beaten Michael Coffie who was previously unbeaten. He also took Tony Yoka the distance. The only time he got stopped was against Makmudov – the undefeated Russian. He was still on his feet – I am the only one who stopped him properly.

FINAL WORD

“Thank you Fightnews.com® for giving me exposure and airtime so I can chat about upcoming things. Also massive thank you to Angelo DiCarlo from Ace Boxing and a massive shout out to all my sponsors that are helping me financially to be on the other side of the world, and obviously all my family and friends. It all goes a long way and it means a lot. I am very grateful.