Another busy week with Thursday night’s world title twinbill from Las Vegas being the highlight.

TUESDAY

ESPN+ has WBC #15 super lightweight Steve Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) against heavy-handed Miguel Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs) from the Casino De Montreal with the NABF and NABO titles on the line. Also, two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) against Iron Alvarez (32-14-4, 21 KOs)

WEDNESDAY

ProBox TV has a super welterweight showdown between super welterweights Guido Schramm (16-1-2, 9 KOs) and Johan Gonzalez (33-2, 33 KOs) from the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

THURSDAY

ESPN delivers two world title fights as Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) meets Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight title. In the co-feature, WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) will defend his belt against 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs). T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas it the site of the telecast.

SATURDAY

DAZN presents unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco (19-0, 16 KOs) facing former world title challenger Marcelo Coceres (32-5-1, 18 KOs) for the WBO International and USWBC titles at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

ESPN+ delivers unbeaten featherweight Nick Ball (18-0, 11 KOs) versus former world champion Isaac Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Peacock will air the European title twinbill featuring fast-tracking super lightweight prospect Adam Azim (9-0, 6 KOs) challenging EBU 140lb champion Franck Petitjean (24-6-3, 6 KOs) and EBU middleweight champion Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) versus Tyler Denny (17-2-3, 0 KOs) + WBO #1 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (16-0, 12 KOs) against Dylan Bregeon (13-4-1, 3 KOs). The action comes from The Halls in Wolverhampton, England.