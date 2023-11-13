The heavyweight division’s fastest-rising prospect looks to close out 2023 in crushing fashion.
Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) will test himself against Curtis Harper (14-10, 9 KOs) on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. This will be the first scheduled eight-rounder for Torrez, who has ended all seven of his professional outings in three rounds or less. Harper is best known for walking out of the ring prior to a fight with Efe Ajagba, but otherwise has proven to be a credible journeyman.
Torrez-Harper will stream LIVE & exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ before the ESPN-televised doubleheader (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) featuring Robeisy Ramirez’s WBO featherweight world title defense against Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza and undefeated junior middleweight sensation Xander Zayas versus Spain’s Jorge Fortea.
Torrez seems like a good kid and i like his story. That being said, this is not much of a threat. He only has seven fights but he has good amateur pedigree. He needs to step up the competition.
I don’t think Torrez has any problems in this fight but, at least on paper, Curtis Harper actually represents a pretty sizable step-up in competition for him at this point; which says a bit about the guys he’s been in with so far.