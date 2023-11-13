The heavyweight division’s fastest-rising prospect looks to close out 2023 in crushing fashion.

Olympic super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) will test himself against Curtis Harper (14-10, 9 KOs) on Saturday, December 9 at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. This will be the first scheduled eight-rounder for Torrez, who has ended all seven of his professional outings in three rounds or less. Harper is best known for walking out of the ring prior to a fight with Efe Ajagba, but otherwise has proven to be a credible journeyman.

Torrez-Harper will stream LIVE & exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ before the ESPN-televised doubleheader (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) featuring Robeisy Ramirez’s WBO featherweight world title defense against Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza and undefeated junior middleweight sensation Xander Zayas versus Spain’s Jorge Fortea.