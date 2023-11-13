Report/Photo: David Finger

The legendary Panamanian former WBC world champion Roberto “Manos De Piedra” Duran stopped by in “The City of Stone”,

Tashkent, Uzbekistan to help kick off the 2023 WBC Boxing Convention. Also present was former WBC word champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson, a fighter well remembered for his rock-hard punching power. Once introduced to Stevenson, Duran immediately took to the Haitian-born Canadian. It was a legendary meeting of “rock stars” in the Stone City.