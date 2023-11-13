November 12, 2023
Hands of Stone in City of Stone

Report/Photo: David Finger

The legendary Panamanian former WBC world champion Roberto “Manos De Piedra” Duran stopped by in “The City of Stone”,
Tashkent, Uzbekistan to help kick off the 2023 WBC Boxing Convention. Also present was former WBC word champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson, a fighter well remembered for his rock-hard punching power. Once introduced to Stevenson, Duran immediately took to the Haitian-born Canadian. It was a legendary meeting of “rock stars” in the Stone City.

  • Duran is looking great. He has lost weight and actually looks younger. Good for him. I’m also glad to see Stevenson being Able to laugh and enjoy life on his own as he had a serious scare a few years back. He almost paid the price. Good story.

