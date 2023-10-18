Two big fights this Saturday with both streaming on DAZN.
First, super lightweight contender Jack Catterall defends his WBA Intercontinental title against former multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Catterall is a 10:1 favorite over Linares, who has dropped three straight.
Then, WBO #1 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) faces undefeated Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Rocha is a 7:1 favorite to erase the O from Santillan’s ledger.
Unfortunately, the debut of boxing on Peacock was canceled when the Buatsi-Azeez light heavyweight clash was postponed due to a back injury suffered by Azeez.
I certainly don’t consider Catterall-Linares a “big fight”. Linares is a smaller guy and washed up to boot.
Rocha – Santillan card also has Jojo Diaz and Gabriela Fundora (Sebastian’s sister) fighting for her first world title.
And Brandon Glanton fights tonight and you can watch it free on ProBox’s YT channel.
I was looking forward to Buatzi-Azeez, not so much for the fight but I wanted to see how Peacock transmits fights. Showtime is moving away from boxing and someone needs to fill in the slot.
If we take away Catteral performance against Josh Taylor, we will find he is nothing especial, just a good decent skilled boxer with not much punching power. Linares is fighting with borrowed time, but he could surprise Catteral because of his experience and decent punching power, nothing to gain for Catteral, but a lot to lose.
At his absolute best, Linares was probably one of the most gifted offensive fighters I have ever seen in my entire life. But if Catterall loses to this version of him, Burucho — 38 years old, fighting at 140, lost his last three and been knocked out six times — then Catterall needs to find something else to do with himself. Boxing is no longer for him.