Two big fights this Saturday with both streaming on DAZN.

First, super lightweight contender Jack Catterall defends his WBA Intercontinental title against former multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Catterall is a 10:1 favorite over Linares, who has dropped three straight.

Then, WBO #1 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) faces undefeated Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Rocha is a 7:1 favorite to erase the O from Santillan’s ledger.

Unfortunately, the debut of boxing on Peacock was canceled when the Buatsi-Azeez light heavyweight clash was postponed due to a back injury suffered by Azeez.