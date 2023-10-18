WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood has decided to move up to the super featherweight division, leaving the WBA featherweight belt vacant. The British fighter recently defended his crown with a spectacular knockout over Josh Warrington on October 7 and had already announced unofficially his intention to move up to 130 pounds. This week, his team sent the formal communication of his decision to the WBA. The WBA Championships Committee will now make a decision regarding who will fight for the vacant belt.
Supposedly Wood is going after Joe Cordina and his old belt will be filled by Kholmatov – Raymond Ford.
Wish him the best