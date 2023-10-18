The highly-anticipated showdown between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will be rescheduled to a new date at The O2 in London. The bout between the #1 and #2 ranked light-heavyweights had been due to take place this Saturday but is now being postponed due to an injury suffered by Azeez in his final training session. A date for the rescheduled world title final eliminator will be announced shortly. All tickets for this Saturday’s event at The O2 will remain valid for the new date. Once announced, any customers unable to attend the new date will be able to obtain a full refund.

This Saturday’s chief support bout and undercard bouts will now relocate to the iconic York Hall in London, headlined by Mikael Lawal defending his British cruiserweight championship against bitter rival Isaac Chamberlain in one of the most keenly-anticipated domestic clashes of the year.

The Commonwealth super welterweight championship is also on the line when Louis Greene defends his title against Sam Gilley in a domestic clash which will send the winner forward for a shot at the British title.

The card will also feature Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall against former world title challenger ‘Vicious’ Vanessa Bradford as she takes an important step in her professional career, and top young prospect Michael Hennessy Jr taking on fan favorite Joe Laws in what will be a very entertaining fight.

“We’re still bitterly disappointed about having to postpone the main event due to the injury sustained by Dan Azeez,” said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom. “It’s clear from the widespread upset and frustration, just how big of a fight this is. We’ve spoken to both teams and everyone is committed to rescheduling the world title final eliminator. We’re working on announcing a new date at The O2 as soon as possible.

“For the remaining fights, the easiest option would have been to cancel the whole card, but that wouldn’t have been fair to the fighters or to the fans hoping to see them. I’m extremely proud of our team’s hard work in ensuring these fights get to go ahead. Not only can we look forward to a rescheduled Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez at the O2 in the near future, but also four incredible fights live on Sky Sports on Saturday night in what will be a hugely atmospheric York Hall.”