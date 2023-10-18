On Friday, December 29th, GH3 Promotions will kickoff a new boxing series called Brick City Friday Night Fights at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Scheduled to appear in an eight-round bout will be local welterweight Michael Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs). Seeing action in a ten-round bout will be former world title challenger and current WBA #3 ranked middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs). Super lightweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (22-1, 14 KOs) has an eight-round bout. Other eight-rounders include welterweight Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs) and heavyweight Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs). Opponents and broadcast distribution are TBA.
Someone needs to tell that boy Cornflake to give it a rest. Beating up them bums for fake WBA belts only finna get him knocked out cold in the first round again.