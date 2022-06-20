June 20, 2022
World title bouts galore this week.

THURSDAY
EOTTM has a PPV from the Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, featuring Erik Bazinyan (27-0, 21 KOs), Artem Oganesyan (13-0, 11 KOs), and Yves Ulysse Jr. (20-2, 11 KOs) in separate bouts.

FRIDAY
ProBoxTV will air the world title defense of WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (25-3-1, 14 KOs) against Mark Anthony “Baby Boy” Barriga (11-1, 2 KOs) from the Osceola Heritage Park Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

SATURDAY
DAZN presents a world title quadrupleheader from the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. In the main event, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (15-0 10 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC super flyweight title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1 43 KOs). Also, unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) will defend his titles against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) pick up where they left off from their curtailed firefight last year where both men hit the canvas in a firefight that ended in a no contest due to an accidental headclash. Plus undisputed female welterweight ruler Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) defends against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs).

ESPN+ counters with a WBC light flyweight eliminator between #1 rated Hekkie Budler (33-4, 10 KOs) and Elwin “Pulga” Soto (19-2, 13 KOs) from the Gimnasio del Polideportivo in Mexicali, BCN, Mexico.

