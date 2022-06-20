Former WBO super middleweight champion and current WBA light heavyweight mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) is confident that the WBA will order WBA champion Dmitry Bivol to fight him next.
“I appreciate the WBA and believe the right process will be followed,” Ramirez said. “I’m confused about Bivol ducking me. I earned the WBA mandatory challenger position in the ring, not once, but twice. He’s been talking about fighting me for the last two years. It’s time…Canelo didn’t commit to the rematch, so now I’m curious what other excuses he (Bivol) might make to avoid me.”
They’ll have to do mandatories now. Bivol – Zurdo & Beterbiev – Yarde and the winners fight.
All junk these days….Did you see this so called next Mexican superstar Cuellar? They are comparing this club fighter to Chavez and Olivares. Trying to sell us Joe Smith as a great fight. Boxing is a joke almost unwatchable
Johnny don’t be that old guy talking about, “Back in my day……!”. Don’t be him Johnny!
Not sure it would be “ducking” to take a shot at undisputed and/or make another massive payday against Canelo.
Nobody cares about Zurdo or Yarde but they’ll try to foil things to hopefully land a fight with Canelo.