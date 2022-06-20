Former WBO super middleweight champion and current WBA light heavyweight mandatory challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) is confident that the WBA will order WBA champion Dmitry Bivol to fight him next.

“I appreciate the WBA and believe the right process will be followed,” Ramirez said. “I’m confused about Bivol ducking me. I earned the WBA mandatory challenger position in the ring, not once, but twice. He’s been talking about fighting me for the last two years. It’s time…Canelo didn’t commit to the rematch, so now I’m curious what other excuses he (Bivol) might make to avoid me.”