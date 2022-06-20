Heavyweight Ivan Dychko takes his 100% KO record to Argentina this week as the giant Kazak returns to the ring. Dychko (11-0, 11 KOs) will be looking to secure a 12th knockout from as many pro fights in Buenos Aires on Thursday (June 23) when he locks horns with local favorite Kevin Espindola (7-3, 2 KOs). The ten round clash takes place on the WBA’s KO Drugs Boxing Festival and will see 6’9” Dychko fight for the first time under the Probellum banner, having signed with the global promoters earlier this year.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Surely no reason to do it now, but eventually we should get Dychko – Jalolov in the pros.
Dychko had been moved along to slowly
I agree with that. He’s 31, he’s in his prime, but there’s no real reason for anyone with a name to fight him. Maybe high risk (maybe not) but surely low reward.
You have to wonder if he’s that far along and has no notable names.. what do they know that we don’t?
That or he had the absolute WORST promoter in the world. Doesn’t figure to be too hard to sell a 6’9, crazy punching, olympic medalist, but what do I know? Let’s see what he does with Probellum. I mentioned Jalolov, they have him too.
This guy Ivan Dychko hits so hard. You can youtube him knocking this guy out with one punch in the first round and the guy is having a seizure. Reminds me of Wilder’s power.