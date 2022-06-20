Heavyweight Ivan Dychko takes his 100% KO record to Argentina this week as the giant Kazak returns to the ring. Dychko (11-0, 11 KOs) will be looking to secure a 12th knockout from as many pro fights in Buenos Aires on Thursday (June 23) when he locks horns with local favorite Kevin Espindola (7-3, 2 KOs). The ten round clash takes place on the WBA’s KO Drugs Boxing Festival and will see 6’9” Dychko fight for the first time under the Probellum banner, having signed with the global promoters earlier this year.

