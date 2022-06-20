By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

UK promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t think Tim Tszyu is ready to challenge undisputed 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo which has been ordered by the WBO.

“Tim Tszyu is a good talent, I just feel the problem in boxing sometimes is some people can believe in their guy so much they can move them too fast and put them in the wrong fights,” Hearn told Wide World of Sports. “I’ve been guilty of it before. But I don’t like the Charlo fight for Tim Tszyu. I actually think he’s not quite there yet. I think there’s some more development to do. He went to America for his American debut, got dropped but it was a good win. I would actually bring him back here for one or two more but it’s got nothing to do with me. That’s the fan’s perspective.

“But Matt Rose (Tszyu’s promoter) and the Tszyu family, they clearly believe in him and they want to roll the dice but it’s another level against Charlo. But you have to take these opportunities when they present themselves, so good luck to him. I think he’s a very good fighter.”