By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
UK promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t think Tim Tszyu is ready to challenge undisputed 154 pound champion Jermell Charlo which has been ordered by the WBO.
“Tim Tszyu is a good talent, I just feel the problem in boxing sometimes is some people can believe in their guy so much they can move them too fast and put them in the wrong fights,” Hearn told Wide World of Sports. “I’ve been guilty of it before. But I don’t like the Charlo fight for Tim Tszyu. I actually think he’s not quite there yet. I think there’s some more development to do. He went to America for his American debut, got dropped but it was a good win. I would actually bring him back here for one or two more but it’s got nothing to do with me. That’s the fan’s perspective.
“But Matt Rose (Tszyu’s promoter) and the Tszyu family, they clearly believe in him and they want to roll the dice but it’s another level against Charlo. But you have to take these opportunities when they present themselves, so good luck to him. I think he’s a very good fighter.”
He’s not ready, yet….
To soon to fight Charlo.
Hopefully Charlo won’t do to him what Trinidad did to David Reid and Fernando Vargas @54!
Reid was his eye and Vargas was his ghetto punk self. Discipline. Vargas never had any.
I agree with Eddie Hearn and I actually heard that another one of Charlo’s mandatories, Bakhram Murtazaliev had a contract to get his shot first. If I were Tszyu’s people, I’d let him do that and fight on the undercard against a good opponent (PBC has a few of them at that weight, Hurd, Harrison, Perella, Clark etc.) and then fight Charlo early next year. But I also heard that they were talking about paying Murta a step-aside, so it looks like Tszyu is taking his shot.
pfft..I pick pedigree over punk any day. Tszyu easy. Charlo is a human disgrace. Zero discipline. Tszyu is Kostya’s son. Nuff said.
Maybe Hearn is right or maybe he isn’t, but the truth lies beneath a desire to prove himself by facing the best man at 154. Let the kid fight Charlo, and if he losses in a great battle is an achievement, better yet a win wight convert him instantly in a megastar, so is a win win situation, I don’t think he will crumble in the first round like Erik Lubin, rather I see Tszyu putting a fierce effort against Charlo, a memorable fight.