By Ron Jackson

South African junior bantamweight champion Lwandile Ngxeke (9-0-1, 4 KOs) was in outstanding form when he stopped the far more experienced former champion Lindile Tshemese (13-4-2, 5 KOs) in the fourth round at International Convention Centre on Saturday to retain his title for the first time. Ngxeke from Queenstown was in control from the opening round against Tshemese who has been fighting as a professional since 2016. The 27-year-old champion is not known as a big puncher with only three wins inside the distance going into the fight with Tshemese but he surprised his critics. Ngxeke, who is trained in Mdantsane by former South African champion Ncedo Cecane, dominated in rounds two and three with some stinging shots to the body as he slowed the challenger down. After the one-sided action, it came as no surprise when Tshemese did not come out at the bell for the fourth round.