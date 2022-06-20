SES Boxing returns n July 16 to the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. In the main event, IBF #8 light heavyweight Michael Eifert (10-1, 4 KOs) faces Adriano Sperandio (14-1, 2 KOs) in a fight for the IBF Inter-Continental title. The co-feature has light heavyweight Tom Dzemski (19-1, 10 KOs) against unbeaten Cüneyt Altintas (13-0, 12 KOs) in a clash for the German domestic championship.
