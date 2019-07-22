By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) could be in line for an upset loss at the hands of fellow Australian Michael “Pretty Boy” Zerafa (26-3, 15 KOs) when they clash on August 31 at the Bendigo Stadium, Bendigo, Victoria. according to Boxing Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech.

“Zerafa has always been a good fighter,” Fenech told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “But he looked brilliant against (2016 Olympian) Daniel Lewis who was recently sparring a world champ Daniel Jacobs in America. I was blown away. Zerafa is a lot bigger than Horn and he looks to have gone up a gear or two with his boxing. I think Horn is going to get a huge shock at this guy’s speed and talent.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Horn’s for a long time. He is a gentleman outside the ring and a tremendous, hard-working fighter. But watching Zerafa sparring today I just had to say `Wow — good luck Jeff because this guy is dynamite at the moment.

￼

“If Zerafa takes that form into the ring in Bendigo I think he is a huge chance to cause a huge upset.”