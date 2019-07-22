Former Olympian Gan-Erdene Gankhuyag signed an exclusive promotional agreement with Heavy Hitters Promotions (Andy Kim) out of South Korea. Gankhuyag had a stellar amateur career amassing more than 350 fights. He represented his native Mongolia in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and is scheduled to debut in a major world sanctioning body regional title fight in Korea before the end of the year.

The pairing up of a Mongolian fighter and Korean based promoter worked perfectly in the past. Lavka Sim of Mongolia became a two-division world champion under Korean guidance in the early 2000s.

Gankhuyag will fight in the light flyweight division and be moved on the fast track. Kim has been quite successful positioning fighters for world title opportunities in a short span of time. Most recently he guided flyweight Muhammad Waseem to a world title fight about a year ago in just his ninth professional fight. Waseem narrowly came up short of victory but Kim feels Gankhuyag chances are quite good to become a world champion.

“Gan-Erdene is a highly decorated amateur with a professional crowd-pleasing style. He has what it takes to become a world champion at the professional level,” said Kim.