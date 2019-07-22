Former WBC flweight champion Cristofer “El Latigo” Rosales (28-4, 19 KOs) of Nicaragua returns to the ring August 24 at the Gymanasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. Rosales will face countryman Eliecier Quezada (23-9-3, 9 KOs) in the eight round main event. The two fought locally in 2017 where Rosales won a split decision.

Rosales scored a monster upset in February 2018 to win the world title stopping unbeaten Daigo Higa by knockout. Then he successfully defended it a few months later in the United Kingdom stopping unbeaten Paddy Barnes with a vicious body shot. He lost his title this past December by decision to Charlie Edwards in the UK.

Rosales’ manager WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) believes Rosales can definitely be champion again.

“Cristofer demonstrated that he is a top level fighter and I am confident he can become a two-time world champion,” stated Ramirez, who will promote the show along with Nica Boxing (Pablo Osunsa).