Super welterweight Michel Soro (34-2-1, 23 KOs) won the WBA gold title with a fifth round TKO over Anderson Prestot (23-2, 12 KOs) at the Palace of Sports, in Marseille, France on Saturday. Soro was to fight unbeaten Magomed Kurvanov for the vacant WBA world title, but visa problems kayoed Kurvanov and Prestot was brought in as a late sub with the gold belt on the line. Soro will fight for the WBA world title in the near future.