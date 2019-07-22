By Robert Coster

Super lightweight contender Jonathan Alonso, Dominican-born but a Spanish national, has arrived in Santo Domingo from New York, where he trained to face local hero Alberto Puello for the vacant WBA interim world lightweight title this coming Saturday. The bout between the unbeaten contenders will be the main event fight of the WBA “KO to Drugs” yearly card which is being promoted here by Shuan Boxing Promotion.



Said WBA #3 Alberto Puello (16-0, 9 KOs), “Alonso is going back to Spain empty-handed. He’s good but I’m better.”

In response, WBA #4 Jonathan Alonso (18-0, 12 KOs) declared, “I’ve got the space in my luggage where I will put my title belt.”

Alonso plans to step into the ring with both Spanish and Dominican flags, a choice which prompted Puello to say, “I’m the real Dominican here. Alonso represented Spain at the Olympics. Don’t be fooled, he’s a Spaniard.”

The televised card will be held at the 8,000 seat Carlos (Teo) Cruz Coliseum in the Dominican capital.