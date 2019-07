Former world champion Fedor Chudínov (21-2, 14) of Russia KO’d former Argentinean Olympian Ezekial Maderna (26-6, 16 KOs) in round ten Monday to defend the WBA Continental super middleweight title. Chudinov dominated the action from the beginning with constant pressure wearing down Maderna. A short hook dropped Maderna in round ten where he was counted out. The main event bout took place at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.