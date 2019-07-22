WBC super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) is a slight favorite to defeat hometown hero and WBO jr welterweight champion Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) in their world 140lb unification clash on Saturday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Ramirez is a -140 pick, while Hooker is +110. Ramirez normally fights in front a huge crowd of his hometown fans in Fresno, California, but this time he is traveling to the opponent’s backyard. The fight can be seen live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.