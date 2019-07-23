By David Finger

In a bout for the vacant WBC Silver Latino Welterweight title, local contender Josh Torres, 146.4, won a razor thin split decision over Tucson, Arizona’s Alfonso Olvera, 146, on Saturday night at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Two judges had it 96-94 for Torres. The third judge scored the fight for Olvera by a score of 96-94. With the win Torres improves to 21-6-2, 12 KOs. Olvera falls to 11-6-3, 4 KOs.

In the co-main event undefeated prospect Matthew Griego, 114.6, survived a scare of his own as he struggled to win a six round split decision over Leonardo Torres, 116.8, of Matamoros, Mexico. Scores were 58-56 for Griego (twice) and 60-54 for Torres. With the win, Griego improves to 10-0, 8 KOs. Torres sees his record now stand at 4-13, 4 KOs.