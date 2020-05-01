A court in Cologne, Germany, has sentenced former middleweight and super middleweight world champion Felix Sturm to a three year prison term on tax evasion charges. Sturm was found guilty of trying to hide funds in Switzerland to dodge about one million Euros in taxes for the years 2008.

He was also convicted of doping for his 2016 world title fight against Fedor Chudinov. The 41-year-old Sturm denied the charge and suggested that he was affected by tainted meat. Authorities didn’t buy it, saying the substance “stanozolol” is not used in animals as clenbuterol is.

Sturm will get credit for eight months already served. He had been planning a comeback fight against Arthur Abraham.