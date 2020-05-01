Following his loss to Tyson Fury, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is planning to remove all the “non-good” people from his team. “I am getting rid of all the snakes in the grass,” vowed Wilder on a recent Premier Boxing Champions podcast. “This time it has allowed me to dig into the brush and see what was going on…we are going to form an excellent team with great people once everything is back to normal. The Green and Gold belt will be back in the ‘Bomb Squad.'”
Top Boxing News
Meaning in his head, he was desperately looking for any reasons he lost that weren’t him