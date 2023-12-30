The official announcement of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will take place on Saturday, January 6 at the SJC Boxing Gym (4220 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, Florida) from 12PM-5PM. The actual announcement will be made at 3 pm and be streamed live on the internet. The public is invited to attend. Plenty of current and former boxing stars will be on hand. There will be book signings, gym workouts, autographs, photographs, hotdogs, hamburgers and more. There is no charge for anything, donations are accepted.

At 1PM there will be special showing of the award-winning documentary “Worth the Fight.” It is a one-hour movie about the SJC Boxing Mentoring Program, which won top honors at both the Fort Myers Film Festival and the prestigious Milan Film Festival in Italy.