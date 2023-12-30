Ioka, Perez make weight WBA super flyweight Kazuto Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KOs) and challenger Josber Perez (20-3, 18 KOs) both made made weight for their world title fight on Saturday night at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Both scaled in at 114.6 pounds for what will be the final world title fight of 2023. R.I.P. Cem Kilic Like this: Like Loading...

