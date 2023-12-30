Sad to report the passing of super middleweight Cam Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs) in Los Angeles at the age of 29. Kilic reportedly took his own life. The Wildcard Gym posted the following on social media: “We are so very deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cem Kilic. Gone far too soon. Our condolences to the Kilic family and to all those affected by his passing. Rest in peace, Cem. You will be greatly missed.”
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Rest in peace champ
– Suicide is not good for anyone…….
I’m spending thousands to stay alive and these people killing themselves. One life, no second chance
Concussions and depression are often related. RIP.
Very sad to hear! God rest your soul young man!!!