December 30, 2023
Boxing News

R.I.P. Cem Kilic

Sad to report the passing of super middleweight Cam Kilic (17-1, 11 KOs) in Los Angeles at the age of 29. Kilic reportedly took his own life. The Wildcard Gym posted the following on social media: “We are so very deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cem Kilic. Gone far too soon. Our condolences to the Kilic family and to all those affected by his passing. Rest in peace, Cem. You will be greatly missed.”

Ioka, Perez make weight
Cornflake, Mielnicki victorious

Top Boxing News

