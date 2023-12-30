Former world title challenger and current WBA #4 middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (37-5-1, 16 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO against Nicolas Hernandez (27-8-3, 12 KOs) on Friday night in front of 4,651 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. LaManna was in command all the way. Mercy stoppage by the referee at 2:37 of the seventh.

43-year-old welterweight Michael Anderson (24-3-1, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round KO over 38-year-old Eudy Bernardo (25-7, 18 KOs). Anderson dropped Bernado twice in round five to end it. Time was 2:28.

Popular heavyweight Kristian Prenga (15-1, 15 KOs) scored a first round knockout against Christopher Arnold (5-4, 5 KOs). A right hand laid out Arnold at 2:27.

Welterweight Rickey Edwards (14-5, 3 KOs) scored a six round majority decision over Mike Lee (10-3, 5 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 59-55, 58-56. Edwards is now 2-0 against Lee as this was a rematch.

Unbeaten welterweight Paul Kroll (11-0-2, 7 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO against Weah Archibald (10-16, 5 KOs).