December 29, 2023
Boxing Results

Results from Newark, New Jersey

Former world title challenger and current WBA #4 middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (37-5-1, 16 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO against Nicolas Hernandez (27-8-3, 12 KOs) on Friday night in front of 4,651 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. LaManna was in command all the way. Mercy stoppage by the referee at 2:37 of the seventh.

43-year-old welterweight Michael Anderson (24-3-1, 18 KOs) scored a spectacular fifth round KO over 38-year-old Eudy Bernardo (25-7, 18 KOs). Anderson dropped Bernado twice in round five to end it. Time was 2:28.

Popular heavyweight Kristian Prenga (15-1, 15 KOs) scored a first round knockout against Christopher Arnold (5-4, 5 KOs). A right hand laid out Arnold at 2:27.

Welterweight Rickey Edwards (14-5, 3 KOs) scored a six round majority decision over Mike Lee (10-3, 5 KOs). Scores were 57-57, 59-55, 58-56. Edwards is now 2-0 against Lee as this was a rematch.

Unbeaten welterweight Paul Kroll (11-0-2, 7 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO against Weah Archibald (10-16, 5 KOs).

South African Boxing Roundup for 2023

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Cornflake can sell them tickets but he will always be a club fighter. Maybe the WBA gives him another undeserving title shot and he gets starched again. But nothing more then that.

    Reply
    • >