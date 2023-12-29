By Ron Jackson

There have been a limited number of International tournaments during the year because of the cost of the rand against the dollar and the British pound, with the result that most of the imported fighters have been from Thailand because it is more economical for local promoters.

REVIEW OF THE YEAR

The two standout fighters of the year were Ricardo Malajika who claimed the vacant IBO junior bantamweight title and Kevin Lerena who won the interim WBC bridgerweight title.

PROMOTERS

Among the promoters who staged tournaments despite the high financial cost of the rand against the dollar and pound, were Golden Gloves Promotions – Rodney Berman, Xaba Promotions –Ayanda Matiti, Joyce Kungwana – TLB Boxing and Shereen Hunter of Unleased Combat Sport.

AWARDS

Boxer of the Year: Kevin Lerena who despite going into the ring with an injury won a WBC title and the former talented amateur Ricardo Malajika who claimed the vacant IBO junior bantamweight title.

Fight of the Year: Roarke Knapp who once again produced exciting action for the fans and scored victories over Przemyslaw Zysk (tko5) and Ahmed El Moussaoui (pts 12).

Prospect of the Year: Lightweight Kaine Fourie 6-0-2 (4) in only his sixth professional fight stopped the vastly more experienced former South African and IBO champion Lusanda Komanisi (27-7).

Upset and most disappointing Performance of the Year: The previously unbeaten Sivenathi Nontshinga lost his IBF junior flyweight title on a second-round knockout against Adrian Curiel in Monte Carlo, at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the round.

Saddest moment of the Year: Ludumo Lamati losing on a 12th-round knockout against Nick Ball in Belfast on 23 May, and collapsed in his corner before being taken to hospital. However, he returned to South Africa after a period in the hospital but will never box again.

Trainer of the Year: Vuzi Mtolo from the RUB Gym in Edenvale.

Best fight venue: Emperors Palace near Kempton Park and the East London International Convention Centre both of which always create a tremendous vibe.

Manager of the Year: Brian Mitchell.

Knockout of the Year: Junior lightweight, Bongani Mahlangu for winning on a fifth-round knockout against Mduduzi Mzimele at Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

Media: SuperSport once again made it possible for boxing enthusiasts in South Africa and the rest of Africa to watch live television coverage with the screening of local fights and world title matches from overseas, as well as repeat broadcasts, of SA tournaments and fights abroad.

The SuperSport boxing website continued to report on boxing in South Africa and the rest of the world and included many interesting features on the lives of local and foreign fighters. In the region of 118 plus items were placed on the site.

Boxing writer Bongani Magasela from The Sowetan once again continued to keep boxing alive in reporting on the sport and so did Mesuli Zifo of the Daily Dispatch.

The “YouTube’s” Droeks Malan did a great job reporting on and previewing fights.

Ring official Deon Dwarte from Cape Town who has continued to perform at a high level.

BOXING SA BOARD

It is with a positive outlook that we welcome the appointments on the new Boxing SA Board. The term of the new board members comprising Chairman Sfiso Shongwe, and board members Sakhiwo Sodo, Romy Titus, Luxolo September, Nande Mpshe, Princess Nongoma and Marry Sitati, will expire on December 11, 2026.

SOUTH AFRICAN BOXERS IN INTERNATIONAL FIGHTS

Featherweight: Ludumo Lamati L TKO in round 12 against Nick Ball, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Middleweight: Gauteng champion Donjuan “The Iron Dragon” van Heerden lost on a unanimous ten-round point decision against Ismael Seck at the Palais des Sports Cahors (France), for the IBO Continental middleweight title with scores of 97-93 twice and 96-94.