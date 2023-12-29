Vito Mielnicki Jr. 154 vs. Salim Larbi 154

Michael Anderson 146.5 vs. Eudy Bernardo 146.5

Thomas LaManna 158 vs. Nicolas Hernandez 159.5

Kristian Prenga 258 vs. Christopher Arnold 216

Mike Lee 146.5 vs. Rickey Edwards 145

Malik Nelson 129.5 vs. Romel Tsanimp 129

Paul Kroll 160 vs. Weah Archiebald 159

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. 160 vs. Luis Bricino Roman TBA

Anthony Johns 115.5 vs. Israel Camacho 115

John Vallejo 141.5 vs. Rashard Bogar 141

Kasir Goldston 142 vs. Elijah Ogun 143

Venue: The Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Promoter: GH3 Promotions

Stream TrillerTV (Formerly Fite.TV)

1st Bell: 6:10 PM

Notes: Mielnicki-Larbi WILL NOT be part of the stream. Mielnicki is promoted by PBC. Nelson-Tsanimp, Lee-Edwards, Prenga-Arnold, LaManna-Hernandez and Anderson-Bernardo will be Part of the PPV at 8:15 PM ET. Johns-Camacho, Flemmings-Roman and Kroll-Archiebald will be part of a Free Stream at 7:15 PM ET on TrillerTV.