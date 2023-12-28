By Mauricio Sulaiman
WBC President – Jose Sulaiman´s son
This is the WBC 2023 Year in Pictures, enjoy and remember the good times and sensational year we all had in boxing.
This is the WBC 2023 Year in Pictures, enjoy and remember the good times and sensational year we all had in boxing.
2023 was a medium year for Mexico in boxing
We are far away when Mexico finished the year with up to 15 world champions plus 3 interins
Now we closed 2023 with 10 champions if Rey Vargas still feather champion
1alex Santiago
2 gallito Estrada
3 Julio Cesar Martinez
4 Luis Alberto Lopez
5 Jesse Rodriguez
6 Rafael Espinoza
7 canelo Álvarez
8 Adrian Curiel
9 rey Vargas
10 vaquero Navarrete
We beat good boxers like :
Jarred Hurd
Notshinga
robeysi Ramirez
Mark magsayo
Charlo
Sunny Edward’s
Leigh wood
Michael conlan
Richard commey
Lee mcgregor
Yordenis ugas
Nonito donaire
Lorenzo Simpson
Chris Colbert
Sergei deryvachenko
Etc etc etc
We were robbed in a few fights (like always)
And we had exciting fights like Munguía vs deryvachenko
I hope we have a great 2024 year in boxing and not just Mexico but the whole world in order to enjoy what we like a lot …..boxing
And we got 5 new champions this year
1 Adrian Curiel
2 Rafael Espinoza
3 Mauricio Lara
4 Alejandro Santiago
5 Emanuel Navarrete at 130 lbs