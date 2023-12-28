December 28, 2023
Boxing News

2023 Year in Pictures

By Mauricio Sulaiman
WBC President – Jose Sulaiman´s son

This is the WBC 2023 Year in Pictures, enjoy and remember the good times and sensational year we all had in boxing.

  • 2023 was a medium year for Mexico in boxing
    We are far away when Mexico finished the year with up to 15 world champions plus 3 interins

    Now we closed 2023 with 10 champions if Rey Vargas still feather champion

    1alex Santiago
    2 gallito Estrada
    3 Julio Cesar Martinez
    4 Luis Alberto Lopez
    5 Jesse Rodriguez
    6 Rafael Espinoza
    7 canelo Álvarez
    8 Adrian Curiel
    9 rey Vargas
    10 vaquero Navarrete

    We beat good boxers like :
    Jarred Hurd
    Notshinga
    robeysi Ramirez
    Mark magsayo
    Charlo
    Sunny Edward’s
    Leigh wood
    Michael conlan
    Richard commey
    Lee mcgregor
    Yordenis ugas
    Nonito donaire
    Lorenzo Simpson
    Chris Colbert
    Sergei deryvachenko

    Etc etc etc

    We were robbed in a few fights (like always)

    And we had exciting fights like Munguía vs deryvachenko

    I hope we have a great 2024 year in boxing and not just Mexico but the whole world in order to enjoy what we like a lot …..boxing

  • And we got 5 new champions this year

    1 Adrian Curiel
    2 Rafael Espinoza
    3 Mauricio Lara
    4 Alejandro Santiago
    5 Emanuel Navarrete at 130 lbs

