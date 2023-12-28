2023 Year in Pictures By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman´s son This is the WBC 2023 Year in Pictures, enjoy and remember the good times and sensational year we all had in boxing. Click here… Sandoval-Molina added to Feb 23 card Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

