Sandoval-Molina added to Feb 23 card Super lightweight knockout Artist Cain Sandoval (11-0, 11 KOs) will face a tough test in a scheduled ten-round clash against Javier ‘El Intocable’ Molina, (22-5, 9 KOs) on February 23 at the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. Sandoval-Molina serves as the chief support to the ten-round battle between undefeated welterweight Gor Yeritsyan (17-0, 14 KOs) and Quinton Randall (13-1-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title. Pena stops Takoucht in five Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

