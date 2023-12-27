By Oliver Duetschler

Unbeaten super featherweight Angelo Pena (8-0, 6 KOs) secured the vacant IBO Continental title on “Boxing Day 2023” at the Kursaal Arena in Berne, Switzerland. In an impressive fight, Pena stopped his French opponent Sofiane Takoucht (37-6-1, 13 KOs) by knockout in the fifth round. Pena dominated the action in the ring right from the start. He puts the former EBU European champion Takoucht, 38, under pressure with precise punch combinations. Pena impressively won his first title in his eighth fight. Promoter and manager Leander Strupler (Swiss Pro Boxing) is delighted with his well-deserved success and announced that the 29-year-old Pena will be back in action soon.