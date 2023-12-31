By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Formerly 13-times amateur national champ WBC#12 Hayato Tsutsumi (4-0, 1 KO), 125.75, impressively swarmed over previously unbeaten WBA#15 feather Luis Moncio Ventura (11-1, 9 KOs), 125, Dominican Republic, dropped him with a vicious left hook and decked him again to score a fine TKO victory at 2:14 of the third round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Tsutsumi, who had scored 88 wins out of 94 amateur contests, had acquired the OPBF 126-pound belt only in his third pro outing, but hadn’t scored even a single stoppage win. Determined Tsutsumi, aggressively attacked the Dominican from the outset, mixed it up with persistent body shots and finally caught up with him with furious combinations in the third. He badly decked Venture twice. It was on the undercard of the Ioka-Perez year-end show.

Shisei Promotions.