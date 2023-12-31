By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Former WBC flyweight champ Daigo Higa (22-2-1, 19 KOs), 117.75, exchanged hot rallies with WBC#5 bantam Navaporn Khaikanha (58-4, 48 KOs), 117.5, from the start, put on a give-and-take performance and finished the Thailander with a wicked body shot at 2:29 of the fourth round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. This is a semi-windup to the Ioka-Perez year-end show. Physically Navaporn looked bigger and stronger, but Higa connected with busy combinations to the face and the midsection. Dropping the Thailander twice, Higa finally flattened the more experienced Thailander in the fatal fourth.

Shisei Promotions.