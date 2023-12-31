December 31, 2023
Boxing Results

Ex-WBC champ Higa finishes WBC#5 Navaporn

By Joe Koizumi
Former WBC flyweight champ Daigo Higa (22-2-1, 19 KOs), 117.75, exchanged hot rallies with WBC#5 bantam Navaporn Khaikanha (58-4, 48 KOs), 117.5, from the start, put on a give-and-take performance and finished the Thailander with a wicked body shot at 2:29 of the fourth round in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. This is a semi-windup to the Ioka-Perez year-end show. Physically Navaporn looked bigger and stronger, but Higa connected with busy combinations to the face and the midsection. Dropping the Thailander twice, Higa finally flattened the more experienced Thailander in the fatal fourth.

Shisei Promotions.

