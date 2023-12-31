By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

WBA super flyweight champ Kazuto Ioka (31-2-1, 16 KOs), 114.75, displayed his career best performance in finishing Venezuelan Josber Perez (20-4, 18 KOs), 114.75, at 2:44 of the seventh round to keep his WBA belt for the first time on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

Having dethroned Joshua Franco after renouncing his WBO belt, Ioka impressively made his first defense by dropping WBA#6 Perez on three occasions. Ioka, 34, remained more aggressive than usual from the outset, and had him absorb much punishment especially at the breadbasket. The fifth witnessed Ioka floor him at first with a body bombardment and again with a solid overhand right. Perez, 28, was saved by the bell. Ioka, in the fatal seventh, again accelerated his attack upstairs and downstairs, and finally scored a beautiful right to send him sprawling to the deck. The referee Jerry Guzman, Puerto Rico, tolled the fatal ten. Ioka is still willing to face Juan Estrada with both WBC and WBA belts at stake.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.