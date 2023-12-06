After a six-month break from boxing, heavyweight Victor Faust (11-1, 7 KOs) will be back in the ring next month. Faust is coming off a defeat against Lenier Pero where he was ahead in the fight when he seriously injured his ribs and couldn’t continue.

“Victor is healthy again, his rib and back have healed. He’s already in full swing and will be back in the ring by the end of January at the latest,” said promoter Erol Ceylan. “We renewed our contract and set everything to zero. Victor has signed with EC Boxing again for five years and has proven that he trusts us completely and is happy with us.”