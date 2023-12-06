By Mauricio Sulaimán
President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán
The WBC believes in choice, which is why we chose to support women’s boxing when no one else did since the late 90s.
The WBC chose to initiate Women’s World Championships back in 2004. We chose to use our entire platform to bring women’s boxing to the level it is today with exciting fights, sold out arenas and worldwide heroes.
The WBC chose to spend money, time, and effort to have continuous medical and scientific research, evaluate and create specific rules for women in boxing.
The WBC chose to support women and not charge a single penny to them in sanction fees.
The WBC chose to organize three World Conventions exclusively for women’s boxing in Cancun, Tijuana, and Manila.
However, the sport itself is not about choice.
Boxing, by its nature, demands safety guidelines, rules, and protection. Rules are not discriminatory, arbitrary nor sexist. Rules are based on science, expertise, fairness, and above all for safety. Our mission has always been and will always be to lower the risk of anyone going into the ring, man or woman, in this combat sport which is not a game.
The WBC has chosen to honor these rules, principles and values and will continue to research Women’s Boxing, support women’s boxing, and protect any women participating in this incredible sport.
We believe in any women to have a choice, whether to compete under the WBC rules or compete under untested waters with much uncertainty and higher risks for their own lives, their opponents’ lives, and the quality of their lives after ring activity.
LONG LIVE WOMEN’S BOXING.
The man is delusional.
Difficult to believe they are not making money from women boxing. Maybe there is a charge for the belts.
What does this Hack have over Fightnews? These governing bodies commit Extortion. Why is it so hard to understand? Get rid of this Clown. Your website loses credibility every week he is aloud to spew his BS.
Fightnews is a free resource and so I think (hope) that he’s paying them for giving him this platform. If he’s not paying them it’s beyond ludicrous.
I’ve wondered the same thing. Does the creep own the place or what? And I thing womens boxing is an abomination and should be outlawed.
think
Perhaps the thing that annoys me the most about his columns is that he always adds “son of Jose Sulaiman” like it’s something we’ll respect. His dad was notorious for showing favoritism and bending the rules for his friends. Not something to be bragging about. Make your own name, contribute for positive changes instead of creating stupid weight classes and ranking fighters that don’t deserve to be anywhere near the top ten.
Nonesense and useless defense.