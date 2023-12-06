Haney-Prograis Face-off Devin Haney and Regis Prograis faced-off for the first time this fight week at the Golden Gate Bridge ahead of their clash for Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, live on DAZN PPV in North America and on DAZN worldwide. 58-year-old destroyed in 46 seconds Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

