Devin Haney and Regis Prograis faced-off for the first time this fight week at the Golden Gate Bridge ahead of their clash for Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, live on DAZN PPV in North America and on DAZN worldwide.
Haney thinking: What if we made a mistake choosing this man?
Prograis thinking about: First punch is gonna be in his nose, I can’t miss
Haney’s wide nostrils provide him with a breathing mechanism that translates into more stamina and a cooing mechanism in warm weather; a gift from the Creator, not a negative things as some would like to allude to. Real talk! Looking forward to a good fight. Tough to go against Haney after Regis’s struggles in his last fight, but styles make fights.
Excellent
Haney will finally feel the power ,
Once he feel the power and his agressiveness will dissapear
You were wrong about Duarte and now you will be wrong about this fight. Its makes more than power. Haney doesn’t need “aggressiveness.” What Haney fights have you been watching? He’s not very aggressive. He will use Prograis “aggressiveness” against him.
I am picking Prograis to win, I hope the styles will make a good fight
Seems like a potentially excellent fight. Hopefully it delivers.,, and Haney isn’t able to stink out the house
As he wins.
Seems like a potentially excellent fight. Hopefully it delivers.,, and Haney isn’t able to stink out the house
As he wins.a decision
Fight night is almost here. No more talk. I believe Haney will pull it off but if he gets caught flush early in the rounds it might be a rough night.
Burucho – That’s bush league talking about the man’s appearance.
I think it will be a decent fight. Haney has been overrated as a fighter, as really he’s just been bigger than his opponents thus far.
This is an opportunity to prove that he is a good fighter although he will still be heavier than prograis at fight time.
Prograis has power but he is a bit wild. He can definitely hurt haney, but haney has the reach advantage and will look to jab and hold, and hold some more.
It will be up to prograis to slip the jab to get inside to get his shots off. Once inside he will have to wrestle through the holding and continue to work in close as he cannot win on the outside. If he keeps his hands busy then he might be able to get the ref to deduct a point or two for excessive holding .
However, Haney will most likely earn the decision win behind the jab and grab.
There’s always a small chance that prograis tags him but he doesn’t seem to set up his power shots very well.
In the end I see a close decision win for Haney, and probably lots of booing from the crowd due to his holding.