58-year-old Scot England set a Guinness world record for being the oldest fighter to make his pro boxing debut on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour Theatre, Nashville, Tennessee. 23-year-old Jashawn Hunter (1-6, 1 KO) dropped England hard in the first five seconds. England got up woozy and after about 25 seconds the bout resumed. England took a few more shots before the towel was thrown into the ring.

Cruiserweight Dionardo Minor (7-3-2, 2 KOs) took an eight round split decision over Charles Dale (13-3, 10 KOs) in a good scrap. Scores were 77-75 Dale, 77-75, 80-72 Minor.

Unbeaten heavyweight Erick Arellano (10-0, 7 KOs) scored a bizarre fourth round TKO over Armondo Reeves (4-15-2, 1 KO). Reeves’ gloves the canvas after a push which was ruled a knockdown. Reeves complained about the call and the referee then waved off the bout! Time was 2:52.

Super lightweight Marklin Bailey (9-13, 5 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Keasen Freeman (6-14, 4 KOs). Bailey dropped Freeman three times in round three and twice in round four.

Unbeaten lightweight Iman Lee (8-0, 6 KOs) stopped Weusi Johnson (3-32-1, 0 KOs) in round five. Lee dropped Johnson in round four and twice in round five to end it. Body shots did the damage. Time was 2:10.

Super lightweight Aaron Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Earnest Walls (1-15, 1 KO) in the third round.

Cruiserweight Aaron Cypress was victorious in round two when Shabios Lynch quit after running out of gas in the pro debuts for both fighters.