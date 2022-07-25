On August 12th, former world champions Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) and Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) will finally square in a 10-round lightweight bout. The fight will take place at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, Arizona, and can be seen live on pay-per-view at RedemptionPPV.com. The Farmer-Bey fight was rescheduled after the event was moved from Ghana to Dubai. The show then had to be postponed again after the President of Dubai passed away.

The undercard will feature Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (11-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore taking on Tyi Edmonds (14-4, 9 KOs) of Meridian, Mississippi in a eight-round super middleweight bout.

Keenan Carbajal (23-3-1, 15 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona fights Belmar Preciado (21-5-1, 14 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in an eight-round featherweight affair.

Mohammed Aryeetey (7-0, 5 KOs) fights Jeronil Borres (11-7-1, 6 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-round flyweight bout.

Tramaine Williams (19-1, 6 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut will square off with Jetro Pabustan (31-9-6, 9 KOs) of The Philippines in a super bantamweight fight.

Daniel Hilton (2-0, 2 KOs) of Prescott Valley, Arizona will look to thrill his hometown fans when he battles Isaac Sifuentez (0-5) of Texas in a four-round junior middleweight bout.

More bouts will be announced shortly.

Tickets range from $35-$250.